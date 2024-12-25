OSCE advances water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions in Tajikistan with roundtable dialogue

On 20 December 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe (POiD), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, organized a one-day roundtable on "Standard Regulatory Requirements for Wastewater Quality Control." This event, held in Dushanbe, brought together 30 specialists— all men— from state sanitary and epidemiological control centers, environmental protection agencies, water supply systems, and wastewater management services across Tajikistan.

The roundtable served as a platform to present the Standard Regulatory Requirements for wastewater quality control, which were developed with the support of POiD. Participants discussed critical issues such as the relationship between water and public health, the physiological and sanitary importance of water, its role in the transmission of infectious diseases, and sources of water pollution. Additionally, the Ministry's feedback on the "Standard Regulatory Requirements for Wastewater Quality Control" was addressed.

This initiative highlights the ongoing commitment of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe to assist the Ministry of Health and Social Protection in enhancing sanitation and wastewater management throughout Tajikistan, aligning with the OSCE's broader objectives in the water sector.