Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 26, 2024
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 26, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Butler
|Liberty Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler Technology and Career Development Schools
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clinton
|Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Columbiana
|Knox Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Canal Winchester Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Blendon Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Grandview Heights City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Cedar Cliff Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|City of Springdale
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Highland
|Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hocking
|Falls Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Knox
|Village of Fredericktown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Licking Area Computer Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lorain
|Village of LaGrange
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Ottawa Hills Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Waterville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Youngstown State University - WYSU-FM
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Canfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs
|Scipio Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Dayton Regional STEM School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Paulding
|Paulding Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|City of Streetsboro
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|ERS Strategic Properties, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Community Improvement Corporation of Massillon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Summit
|John F. Oliveti, M.D.
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Tuscarawas
|Village of Baltic
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Washington County Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Rittman Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|Village of West Unity
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Superior Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Bryan City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The full reports will be available Thursday, December 26, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
