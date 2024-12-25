Submit Release
News Search

There were 356 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,704 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 26, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Butler Liberty Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Technology and Career Development Schools
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Clinton Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Columbiana Knox Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Canal Winchester Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Blendon Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Grandview Heights City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Cedar Cliff Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton City of Springdale
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Highland Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Hocking Falls Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Knox Village of Fredericktown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Licking Licking Area Computer Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lorain Village of LaGrange
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lucas Ottawa Hills Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Waterville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Youngstown State University - WYSU-FM
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Canfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs Scipio Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Montgomery Dayton Regional STEM School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Paulding Paulding Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage City of Streetsboro
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
ERS Strategic Properties, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Community Improvement Corporation of Massillon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Summit John F. Oliveti, M.D.
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Tuscarawas Village of Baltic
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Washington County Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Wayne Rittman Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Williams Village of West Unity
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Superior Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Bryan City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 26, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 26, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more