Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 26, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Butler Liberty Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Technology and Career Development Schools

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Clinton Liberty Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Columbiana Knox Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Canal Winchester Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Blendon Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Grandview Heights City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Cedar Cliff Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton City of Springdale

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Highland Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Hocking Falls Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Knox Village of Fredericktown

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Licking Licking Area Computer Association

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lorain Village of LaGrange

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lucas Ottawa Hills Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Waterville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Youngstown State University - WYSU-FM

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Canfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Meigs Scipio Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Montgomery Dayton Regional STEM School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Paulding Paulding Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Portage City of Streetsboro

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit ERS Strategic Properties, Inc.

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Community Improvement Corporation of Massillon

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Summit John F. Oliveti, M.D.

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Tuscarawas Village of Baltic

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Washington County Career Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Wayne Rittman Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Williams Village of West Unity

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Superior Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Bryan City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA



The full reports will be available Thursday, December 26, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.