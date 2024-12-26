Submit Release
Step Into the New Year with a Healthier Heart: Dr. Devang Parikh Discusses Advances in Heart Care on Great Day Houston

Step Into the New Year with a Healthier Heart: Dr. Devang Parikh, Interventional Cardiologist, Discusses Advances in Heart Care on Great Day Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart health is no longer just a concern for older adults—it’s something we all need to pay attention to, regardless of age. Dr. Devang Parikh from Modern Heart and Vascular Institute recently appeared on Great Day Houston to discuss the latest advancements in heart care, especially for patients with heart valve disease.

Dr. Parikh highlighted how medical technology has drastically improved, making treatments for conditions like heart valve disease less invasive and more effective than ever before. Many procedures that once required major surgeries are now minimally invasive, allowing for quicker recoveries and better outcomes. He emphasized that early detection plays a vital role in managing heart conditions before they become more severe, highlighting the importance of regular check-ups for everyone, no matter their age.

The doctors also discussed how conditions like heart valve disease often go undetected in the early stages due to the lack of obvious symptoms. Dr. Parikh explained that heart issues can gradually affect the heart and blood vessels over time, and early intervention is key to preventing more serious complications.
For anyone concerned about their heart health, Dr. Parikh recommends regular screenings and adopting heart-healthy habits, including a balanced diet and regular physical activity. With the latest advancements in treatment, patients now have more options than ever to manage their heart health effectively.

For expert consultations and screenings, book an appointment with Dr. Parikh at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute. Visit www.modernheartandvascular.com or call (832) 644-8930 to schedule an appointment today. Start 2025 with a healthier heart!

Step Into the New Year with a Healthier Heart: Dr. Parikh Talks Heart Health on Great Day Houston

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


