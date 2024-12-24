Judge holds off on ordering shutdown of L.A. County’s juvenile hall

Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall will remain open until at least early January after a judge held off on ordering the troubled hall shut down. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Miguel Espinoza required the Probation Department to appear in court Monday to argue why the Downey hall should remain open despite a shutdown order from the state.

