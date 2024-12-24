Louisiana Lottery Congratulates Third Mega Millions Millionaire in the Now $1 Billion Jackpot Run

Store Owners Lava Kumar and Sangeetha Kanakamedala proudly hold their store’s winning ticket banner after selling a million-dollar ticket for the Dec. 17 drawing.

BATON ROUGE -- With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to $1 billion for tonight’s drawing, the game has made millionaires of three lucky Louisianians during this run which started Sept. 13. The latest Louisiana Lottery player matched five of the six Mega Millions numbers in the Dec. 17 drawing to win $1 million; Felicia Burnette of Baton Rouge claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

She purchased her ticket from Town South Food Mart on Staring Lane in Baton Rouge and took home $717,507.18 after state and federal tax withholdings. That store will receive a selling bonus of $10,000, which is 1% of the prize. The winning numbers for the Dec. 17 drawing were 55-66-67-68-69 and the Mega Ball was 18.

Store Owners Lava Kumar and Sangeetha Kanakamedala were happy someone was able to win this kind of money just in time for the holidays.

“We hope it’s one of our regular customers!” they said.

The other “millionaire” winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in at Circle K #8179 in Shreveport for the Sept. 24 drawing for $1 million and at One Stop Convenience in Baldwin for the Nov. 26 drawing for $3 million.

Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. Draw-style game tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Anyone who may have a gambling problem or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem should call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help.

For security purposes, the Lottery strongly encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing. More information about Mega Millions and other jackpot winners can be found on the Lottery’s website, www.louisianalottery.com/mega-millions.