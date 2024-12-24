Solar Array Approval Will Create Jobs in Niagara County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission (ORES) has issued a final siting permit for the Somerset solar array. The project, located in the Town of Somerset, Niagara County, will generate 125-megawatts of clean, renewable energy. Once operational, the facility will reduce carbon emissions by more than 177,000 tons annually—the equivalent of taking more than 35,000 cars off the road—and will produce enough electricity to power more than 25,000 average-sized houses.

“The Somerset solar array exemplifies New York State’s progress toward a clean energy economy,” Governor Hochul said. “With the issuance of this siting permit, we are creating good-paying jobs in Western New York, while providing clean, sustainable energy for our families and businesses.”

The Somerset solar project is the first ORES permit issued for a renewable energy facility on a repurposed industrial site. The facility is located on portions of Somerset Station, a former coal plant, and portions of a landfill – both of which are ideal for solar development.

The solar array permitting followed a timely, detailed, and transparent review process with robust public participation to ensure the proposed project meets or exceeds the State law requirements and its implementing regulations. The solar array application was deemed complete on February 5 with a draft permit issued by ORES on April 5. ORES held a public comment hearing on June 11. The complete record includes 41 public comments and written statements.

New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission Executive Director Zeryai Hagos said, “With the announcement of the siting permit for Somerset Solar, New York State continues to demonstrate its commitment to a clean energy transition and the responsible siting and development of renewable energy resources. As we near 3 GW of clean energy permitted since 2021, ORES will continue to help New York implement one of the most ambitious climate policies in the country.”

Buffalo Building Trades Council President Paul Brown said, “Projects that partner with Labor for a cleaner, greener future are always good news for Niagara County and Western New York. We look forward to more opportunities for our families and communities under Governor Hochul’s leadership.”

IBEW Local 237 Business Manager John Scherrer said, “IBEW Local 237 is proud to support the Somerset solar array project. With the announcement of the sitting permit for Somerset Solar which exemplifies New York State’s progress toward a clean energy economy many great paying jobs will be created for our electricians. This work will support local families and provide excellent on the job training opportunities for our diverse group of apprentices working in the renewable electrical energy field. Thanks to Governor Hochul, the IBEW continues to POWER NEW YORK!”

According to the developer, the Somerset project will support more than 200 full-time construction jobs during the 18-month construction period. The developer says local construction employment is expected to primarily benefit those in the construction trades in Niagara County and the surrounding regional labor market, including equipment operators, truck drivers, laborers, landscapers and electricians. The project construction period will also stimulate spending at local hotels, restaurants, shops, entertainment and tourism.

In addition, the host community benefits include, but are not limited to, creation of permanent jobs during operations, local property tax spending, local and regional spending, and a host community agreement with the Town of Somerset all without significantly increasing costs to local authorities, school districts, or emergency services. According to the developer, benefits will include public road enhancements, increased tax revenues to fund local infrastructure and public services, schools and other community priorities.

Somerset Solar marks the 19th ORES-approved large-scale renewable energy project since 2021, which cumulatively represents over 2.8-gigawatts (GW) of new clean energy in New York State. This progress is meaningfully advancing New York toward achieving its nation-leading clean energy goals while establishing New York State as an example for efficient, transparent, and thorough siting permitting process of major renewable energy facilities.

Today’s decision may be obtained by going to the Office’s website at the Department of Public Service.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.