$86M in Capital Funding for Non-profit Arts and Cultural

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $86 million has been awarded through the New York State Council on the Arts’ Capital Projects Fund to support 134 projects in every region of the state. This investment in non-profit arts and cultural organizations across New York supports crucial building renovations, accessibility improvements and new spaces for creative and cultural work. Organizations outside of New York City received 75 percent of the awards, while 75 percent of the awards went to organizations with budgets under $3 million.

“Our arts and culture sector is a powerhouse, inspiring the world with innovation and creativity,” Governor Hochul said. “By investing in our museums, our theaters and our arts centers, we enrich our communities, strengthen local economies and improve tourism all over the State.”

NYSCA’s Capital Projects for Arts and Culture are strategic investments that empower organizations to better serve and engage their communities. They enable arts and cultural venues to become more physically accessible and sustainable, enhancing organizations’ abilities to connect with their audiences and become essential destinations for residents and visitors alike. Strong projects combine excellence in design with informed decisions that will serve and strengthen New York’s arts and cultural sector, stimulate local economies, catalyze investment in our communities, and help to ensure the vibrancy of our cultural organizations.

NYSCA awards announced today include three grant categories: Small and Midsized Capital Improvement Grants, which range from $10,000-$2,000,000; Large Capital Improvement Grants, which range from $2 million-$10 million and focus on large-scale capital projects that prioritize community development and placemaking; and Capital Design Grants, a new opportunity that supports the development of mid-stage and advanced design documents to advance capital projects for arts and cultural nonprofits with awards of $50,000-$500,000. This year, NYSCA also increased the cap on no-match midsize grants to $99,000, greatly expanding access to these critical state dollars.

NYSCA funding will support a variety of projects, including:

Small Capital Improvement Grants

Upper Jay Art Center (North Country)

The Upper Jay Arts Center will replace its outdated and aging lighting system with a more energy efficient and flexible system, enabling the organization to improve safety and sustainability and better execute its artistic mission.

New York State Old Tyme Fiddler's Association, Inc. (Central New York)

The project will replace the roof and make improvements to the door panels in the organization's pavilion and drill a new well to provide a reliable source of potable water for the facility. The project will allow visitors and guests to enjoy an attractive, accessible, and safe venue to revel in the presentation of historical music.

Stitch Buffalo (Western New York)

This project will include essential site enhancements including soundproofing and improved security measures

Mid-Sized Capital Improvement Grants

Gateway Playhouse/Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County (Long Island)

The Gateway Playhouse will add a 3,525 square-foot addition to its lobby, including a new grand entrance foyer with incorporated patron drop access, a large, multi-purpose gathering room with an updated bar and concession area, a box office and management office space, and a basement below the addition. A LULA elevator will improve access throughout the facility. The project also includes an expansion and renovation of Gateway's parking facilities, and improvements to patron walkways.

Klinkhart Hall Arts Center, Inc. (Mohawk Valley)

This project will complete the first-floor theater, which will feature a stage extension, orchestra pit, restored original seating, new lighting and sound, floor stabilization, and mechanicals, as well as the completion of the basement classrooms.

The Thomas Poole and Charles Scott Griesa Center Foundation - Veterans Repertory Theater (Mid-Hudson)

The project will transform a historic bank building and former church into a professional mainstage theater specifically for performances that amplify the voices of military veterans in the American performing arts.

Large Capital Improvement Grants

Afro-Latin Jazz Alliance of NY (New York City)

Inspired by the East Harlem Neighborhood Plan and the Community Visioning Report, the project will create an arts and cultural center that offers youth music education, celebrates local artists, and attracts tourists; provides workforce development opportunities to youth and community; supports small businesses and promotes the local economy; and activates Park Avenue with commercial and community facility uses that serve the neighborhood.

Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council (Finger Lakes)

The GO Barn! Arts & Cultural Center is a new construction project designed to serve as a dynamic hub for arts, culture, and community engagement in Orleans County, including: a multipurpose arts and cultural center inspired by the historic Wells Barn design; a dedicated space for fiber arts, workshops, and artisan programming; and a greenhouse, designed to grow plants for fabric dyeing and art creation.

Goodwill Theatre, Inc. (Southern Tier)

The project will completely renovate the basement, 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors of the 1899 Firehouse to adapt the structure into a 2-stage performance facility, increasing occupancy by 400% and drawing an additional estimated 45,000 patrons annually to the Village Johnson City’s Central Business District.

Capital Design Grants

Prattsville Art Project (Capital Region)

The grant will support the completion of the design process for the transformation of the flood-damaged, unused barn on the Prattsville Art Center property into an open-air studio for the arts.

Roberson Museum and Science Center (Southern Tier)

The grant will support the completion of the design process for the Roberson Museum's future renovation project, which seeks to enhance sustainability, modernize facilities, and optimize the care of exhibits and collections.

A complete list of grantees is available online.

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “These transformative projects will improve their communities, increase tourism, expand accessibility, create jobs and strengthen New York’s position as the global epicenter of arts and culture. Thanks to the Governor and the Legislature’s continued support of this critical program, we are building a thriving future for our renowned creative sector, as they continue to deliver the measurable benefits of arts and culture all across the state.”

State Senator Jose Serrano said, “The arts and cultural sector is vitally important for the spirit and economy of New York State and contributes greatly to job creation, cultural enrichment, and economic development in communities. I am happy that Governor Hochul and my colleagues in government are making this critical investment, and I congratulate NYSCA on today's announcement and its continued commitment to supporting the arts in New York State.”

Assemblymember Ron Kim said, “Capital projects are critical investments in our health and prosperity: creating jobs, enriching our communities and creating a stronger New York for our residents and visitors. Congratulations to all the grantees: we look forward to seeing these projects grow and expand all over our great state.”

Since the NYSCA Capital Projects Fund began in 2018, the agency has awarded 607 capital grants, totaling $300 million, across all 10 state regions through the support of the Governor and Legislature. These projects increase employment capacity and advance cultural venues as tourism destinations, strengthening New York's hospitality, food and beverage, and retail sectors. In addition to the Capital Projects Fund, NYSCA has awarded $62 million in non-capital grants to nearly 1500 arts organizations and more than 500 individual artists for FY 2025.

Governor Hochul continues to make record investments to grow New York’s national-leading arts and cultural sector. The FY 2026 Enacted Budget includes over $81 million for NYSCA general operating support to non-profit organizations and individual artists, and another $80 million in capital funding to allow NYSCA to offer an additional round of grants for projects of all sizes, ranging from $10,000 to $10 million.

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State’s arts, culture, and creativity for all. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award over $161 million in FY 2026, serving hundreds of arts organizations and artists across all 10 state regions. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, on X @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.