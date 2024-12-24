Submit Release
Joint Fee Advisory Group Meeting on January 7, 2025

Please join us on January 7, 2025, to review and provide comment on the draft Air Quality Bureau budget for the next state fiscal year (July 2025 - June 2026). This meeting combines the annual fee advisory group meetings for the asbestos, construction permit, and operating permit advisory groups and includes a discussion about fees for both major and minor sources.

The meeting will begin at 10:00 AM at the DNR office at 6200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA 50321. Please RSVP with Wendy Walker at Wendy.Walker@dnr.iowa.gov by January 3, 2025, to ensure adequate seating.

There will be a virtual option for anyone unable to attend in person. To register to attend virtually, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEvcO6tqzkjHNYM8t4y6AWomuy79TeGvJrO. The registration link will also be available on the Public Participation website on the agenda.

The agenda and meeting materials has been posted on the Public Participation website under Meetings – Fee Advisory Groups. Please contact Wendy Walker at Wendy.Walker@dnr.iowa.gov or at 515-250-7534 with any questions.

