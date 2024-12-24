Autism Center of Excellence Offers Comprehensive Therapy Services for Children

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Center of Excellence is proud to announce the expansion of its services to include ABA therapy, early intervention, school readiness program, speech therapy, and occupational therapy for children aged 2 to 14 years old. These evidence-based therapies are available in both in-home and center-based environments, providing families with flexible options to meet their child's needs.

ABA therapy, or Applied Behavior Analysis, is a highly effective treatment for children with autism. It focuses on teaching new skills and reducing challenging behaviors by breaking them down into smaller, achievable steps. The Autism Center of Excellence's team of certified ABA therapists work closely with each child and their family to develop individualized treatment plans and provide ongoing support.

Early intervention is crucial for children with autism, and the Autism Center of Excellence offers a variety of services to support children's development from a young age. The school readiness program helps prepare children for the transition to school, while speech therapy and occupational therapy address communication and sensory needs, respectively.

"We are thrilled to offer these comprehensive therapy services to children with autism and their families," says Esha Bhasin, Founder / CEO of the Autism Center of Excellence. "Our team is dedicated to providing the highest quality of care and support to help children reach their full potential."

The Autism Center of Excellence is now accepting new clients for these therapy services. Families interested in learning more can visit their website or contact them directly to schedule a consultation. With their commitment to evidence-based practices and individualized care, the Autism Center of Excellence is a trusted resource for families seeking support for their child with autism.

