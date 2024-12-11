AutismCOE Expands Services to Empower Children with Autism

Comprehensive ABA Therapy, Early Intervention, School Readiness, Speech, and Occupational Therapy Available for Children Aged 2–14

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism Center of Excellence (AutismCOE), a leading provider of autism support and intervention services, is proud to announce an expanded suite of programs to support children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Families can now access ABA therapy, early intervention, school readiness programs, speech therapy, and occupational therapy for children aged 2 to 14 in both in-home and center-based environments.

These services are designed to provide a holistic approach to fostering growth, independence, and success in children on the spectrum. AutismCOE is committed to creating individualized programs that address each child's unique developmental, educational, and behavioral needs.

Comprehensive Programs to Meet Every Child’s Needs

ABA Therapy: Evidence-based techniques are used to improve communication, social skills, and daily living habits through one-on-one and group sessions.

Early Intervention: Critical support for children under the age of 6, designed to leverage the most important developmental years.

School Readiness Program: Focused on preparing children for a structured classroom environment with an emphasis on behavioral and academic skills.

Speech Therapy: Helping children improve language and communication, including nonverbal and augmentative communication systems.

Occupational Therapy: Strengthening fine and gross motor skills, sensory integration, and self-care routines for everyday independence.

Accessible, Flexible Care Options

AutismCOE offers flexible service options to meet the diverse needs of families. Parents can choose from in-home therapy for personalized, familiar environments or center-based care that encourages social interaction and collaboration with peers.

A Commitment to Excellence

“At AutismCOE, we understand that every child with autism is unique,” said Esha Bhasin, CEO at AutismCOE. “Our mission is to empower children to reach their fullest potential through tailored, evidence-based interventions and compassionate care.”

Join the AutismCOE Family

Families interested in learning more about AutismCOE’s services can visit https://autismcoe.com/, or attend an upcoming informational session at Virginia Beach, VA.

About AutismCOE

AutismCOE is a trusted leader in autism intervention and therapy, serving families with children aged 2 to 14. With a team of highly trained professionals and a commitment to evidence-based practices, AutismCOE provides hope, support, and life-changing outcomes for children and their families.

