JACK BREWER FOUNDATION SPONSORS CHRISTMAS ADOPTIONS AND GIVING ACROSS FLORIDA

JBF logo

Former NFL and Civil Rights Commissioner Spreads Joy Through Christmas Initiatives for Foster Children, Fatherless Families, and the Incarcerated

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former NFL player, pastor, and philanthropist Jack Brewer , through the Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF), sponsored the NWF Health Network’s Annual Christmas Adoption Ceremony on Christmas morning. The ceremony featured the adoption of three Florida foster children, each of whom will have their Christmas wish lists fulfilled through JBF’s Christmas Blessings program. The adoptions will be presided over by Judge Dustin Stephenson of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.“We are deeply humbled to sponsor the only Christmas Day adoption ceremony in the nation,” said Jack Brewer, Chairman of the Jack Brewer Foundation. “Our organization is committed to supporting fatherless children, orphans, and families impacted by incarceration—just as Jesus called us to do.” This year marks the seventh annual adoption ceremony, which has led to over 30 children being adopted and given the gift of family during the holiday season.In addition to the adoption ceremony, the Jack Brewer Foundation made a significant impact this Christmas through a variety of initiatives across Florida. The foundation delivered hundreds of toys to low-income and fatherless families in Broward County, ensuring that fatherless children experienced the joy of the season. JBF’s Blessing Tree program provided meaningful gifts to fatherless children of incarcerated men, fostering connection and healing. The foundation also awarded scholarships to fatherless children whose fathers are incarcerated, helping to break cycles of poverty and offer hope for the future. To further support families, JBF distributed 200,000 pounds of food each month in South Florida, while also providing meals to over 5,000 people globally, ensuring that no family was left behind during the holiday season. JBF also held relief missions ahead of Christmas Eve, providing tree removal, groceries, and delivering over 100 toys to a family devastated by Hurricanes Milton and Helene.Additionally, the foundation spread Christmas cheer inside prisons through worship services, holiday activities, and a special baseball game featuring NFL players and other athletes.The Annual Christmas Adoption Ceremony took place at the future home of the Jack Brewer Behavioral Health Center, located at 910 Harrison Avenue, Panama City, FL. The event was open to the press.For media inquiries or more information, please contact: Jillian@TheBrewerGroup.comAbout the Jack Brewer FoundationThe Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting fatherless children, orphans, and families impacted by incarceration. Through its diverse programs, JBF provides scholarships, mentorship, food distribution, and other resources to empower communities and break cycles of poverty.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.