New Year 2025: Minister of Culture Asta Vrečko with her team`s message

SLOVENIA, December 23 - Instigated by the city of Nova Gorica in 2025, for the first time in history, two cities in two countries will join to become one allied cross-border European Capital of Culture. The culture capital`s festive opening will take place on 8th February 2025, Slovene cultural holiday.

