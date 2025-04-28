EU funding for electric buses in Ljubljana

SLOVENIA, April 28 - As part of this EU-funded project, the city of Ljubljana will acquire six electric articulated or bendy buses measuring 18 metres in length, five 12-metre electric buses and five 9-metre electric buses to renew its bus fleet. The project will allow for replacement of old worn-out buses and uninterrupted provision of public transport services that will meet the expectations of passengers and other stakeholders. Besides contributing to cleaner air in the city, the direct benefits of the project will manifest in reduction of emissions of toxic pollutants, increase in the operational reliability of buses and reduction of maintenance costs.

The project will be carried out in the scope of Slovenia’s EU Cohesion Policy Programme 2021-2027, under priority Sustainable urban mobility. It will pursue specific objective Promoting sustainable multimodal urban mobility, as part of transition to a net zero carbon economy.

The €11,567,519.30 project will receive €3.5 million from the EU.