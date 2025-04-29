Free webinar on occupational health and safety

SLOVENIA, April 29 - At the webinar, the results of the 4th European Survey of Enterprises on New and Emerging Risks (abbreviated as ESENER-4, 2024) will be presented for the first time. The survey includes data from over 40,000 enterprises across 30 countries, complemented by additional analyses specific to Slovenia.

The Ministry of Labour, Family, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities commissioned an increase in the survey sample size in Slovenia to ensure high-quality data for further national analyses.

Survey respondents answered questions divided into four key areas:

The general approach to managing occupational safety and health.

Psychosocial risks, including issues related to digitalization.

Main incentives and obstacles in managing occupational safety and health.

Worker participation in occupational safety and health management.

Additionally, the seminar will include the presentation of the 2024 annual report on the activities of the Occupational Safety and Health Inspection, conducted by the Labour Inspectorate. Excluding accidents occurring during commutes (transport arranged by the employer), last year, 14,246 work-related accidents were reported. This figure includes 16 fatal accidents, 13,314 minor accidents, and 916 serious accidents.

The seminar will take place on Wednesday, 14 May 2025, from 9:30 to 11:45, and will be held in both Slovenian and English. Simultaneous interpretation will be provided.

The number of participants is limited. Pre-registration is required. You can register by filling out the online form. Registration is open until Monday, 12 May 2025, or until all available spots are filled.