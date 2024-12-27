Houzeo Launches "Favorites," A Feature to Shortlist Homes On the Go

Houzeo's Favorite Feature

Houzeo’s new feature allows home shoppers to view homes for sale in any neighborhood and bookmark properties they are interested in.

CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo , America’s Real Estate Super App, just weeks after the launch of its dynamic home search algorithm, IntelliSearch, has added a feature to help home buyers manage their shopping lists. Enter the “Favorites” tool. Home buyers can shortlist homes they want, whenever they want!“Favorites is a great way to shortlist properties for buyers and renters alike. Before making a move, buyers tend to consider homes in different neighborhoods. The ability to organize your favorite homes just makes the shortlisting process easier,” said Tamra Lee Ulmer, Managing Broker and Houzeo partner.Houzeo’s mobile app features thousands of listings with high-quality photos and detailed listing info. Buyers can refine their searches based on location, like viewing Los Angeles houses for sale or something as specific as a 3-bedroom tiny home . Using Houzeo’s Favorites, buyers can organize, narrow down, and simplify their house search.Finding a home can be chaotic and time-consuming. With Favorites, buyers can reduce the noise and focus on properties that match their tastes. The Favorites feature is part of Houzeo's ongoing commitment to improve the real estate experience. Whether a user is looking for their dream home or an investment property, the Houzeo app is simplifying buying for all.About Houzeo:Houzeo is a technology company that is solving real estate problems. With its Real Estate Super App, Houzeo has transformed the listing experience for home sellers. Users can list homes, schedule open houses, track showings and offers, store documents, manage closings, etc. Houzeo is now building features to help home buyers find their dream homes.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Play Store for free.

