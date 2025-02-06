Houzeo Simplifies Home Selling Process, Adds Dual Agency Feature for Sellers

Dual Agency Feature for Home Sellers

Houzeo’s latest update empowers sellers to save on commissions by allowing their listing agent to assist unrepresented buyers.

GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, a leading real estate technology platform, has introduced a new feature in its listing process: Dual Agency. This addition gives home sellers more control over their listings and the opportunity to save on commission costs.With this new feature, sellers can choose to work with unrepresented buyers if their listing agent (LA) offers dual agency services. By doing so, both parties can deal with a single agent and can reduce commission fees which streamlines the listing process.Key Benefits of Dual Agency for Sellers:Dedicated Dual Agency Tab: Sellers will see a new tab in their listing workflow if their listing agent has enabled dual agency.Maximize Savings: Houzeo automatically calculates potential savings based on the commission set by the listing agent. This allows sellers to save on real estate commissions in California and 44 other eligible states"Sellers deserve flexibility when listing their homes," said Fred McGill, Flat Fee MLS Georgia Broker and Houzeo partner. "The Dual Agency option allows sellers to have their listing agent work directly with the buyer. This eliminates the need for multiple agents and saves on the additional buyer-agent commission. It makes the selling process more affordable and streamlined."Following NAR’s $418M settlement, buyer agent commissions are more negotiable. With the dual agency feature, Houzeo enables sellers to work with unrepresented buyers through their listing agent. This helps reduce buyer agent commissions and maximizes savings for home sellers.About Houzeo:Houzeo is a technology company that is solving real estate problems. With its Real Estate Super App, Houzeo.com has transformed the listing experience for home sellers. Users can list homes, schedule open houses, track showings and offers, store documents, manage closings, etc.

