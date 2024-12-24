Houzeo Launches Sellability Score, An Easy Tool to Improve Marketability

Houzeo Launches Sellability Score

Houzeo’s new feature, the Sellability Score, empowers sellers with clear insights and a practical path to improve their listings & sell their homes faster.

FL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami, FL - Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, just launched a feature to simplify home selling: the Sellability Score. It’s essentially a property’s report card. This score assesses the likelihood of how quickly a property can sell once it hits the market. It considers various factors that can influence marketability, like the price and quality of photos.The Sellability Score is assigned once a home seller finishes all their listing paperwork on Houzeo’s app or website. The listing’s score is ONE STAR when it goes live! The best part? Sellers can control their Sellability Score! The agent will assess the listing & identify areas where it may need enhancements or adjustments. To get a perfect score of FIVE STARS, sellers need to work on these items.“The Sellability Score takes the guesswork out of selling. It evaluates four critical aspects: whether the home is listed on the MLS, if it has been competitively priced, the quality of listing photos, and the seller’s responsiveness,” said Moe Mossa, Flat Fee MLS Florida Broker and Houzeo partner. “Homes with​ a 5-star Sellability Score sold faster than h​omes with lesser scores,” he added.So, how does a home seller get a perfect 5-star Sellability Score? Once the property hits the market, the listing gets 1 star. If the listing has high-quality photos, another star is rewarded. The listing agent will assess the home’s listing price, and if it is priced competitively, the listing will be rewarded with another two stars. Finally, once the seller adds a verified contact number, the listing gets the fifth star.Home selling can be overwhelming. With Sellability Score, sellers have an actionable roadmap to enhance their listing’s attractiveness, and increase the chances of a quick sale. This feature is part of Houzeo's ongoing commitment to improve the real estate experience.About Houzeo:Houzeo is a technology company that is solving real estate problems. With its Real Estate Super App, Houzeo.com has transformed the listing experience for home sellers. Users can list homes, schedule open houses, track showings and offers, store documents, manage closings, etc.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store for free.

Sell Faster with Houzeo's Sellability Score!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.