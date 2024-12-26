Office Technology Trends to Watch in 2025 Named by The Cannata Report

The Cannata Report's 2025 WatchList spotlights office technology trends, as well as companies, products, and people to watch in the office technology industry in 2025.

Cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and textile printing are among top office technology trends for 2025

HAMBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cannata Report , the leading news organization covering the independent dealer channel in the office technology industry, has released its 2025 WatchList, spotlighting the trends it will watch in the new year.Office technology trends moving the needle in 2025 according to The Cannata Report’s include:Artificial Intelligence Revolution: Independent dealers are beginning to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) in their organizations in sales, service, data analytics, business intelligence, and communication enhancement.The Cloud: The cloud has become a transformative force in the office technology industry, driving innovation and operational efficiency for office technology dealers and end users.Cybersecurity: For office technology dealers offering managed IT, cybersecurity has become an essential add-on and a customer expectation.Digital Transformation (DX): Digital transformation continues as a trend to watch, given its enormous potential in sales and marketing.IoT (Internet of Things): One example of how IoT is making a difference is IoT-enabled devices that offer data-driven insights, remote diagnostics, and predictive maintenance to help businesses increase productivity and reduce downtime.Hiring and Retention: Office technology dealers who participated in The Cannata Report’s 2024 Annual Dealer Survey identified hiring and retention as one of their biggest challenges.Manufacturing Partnerships: The most prominent partnerships in the office technology industry include Ricoh and Toshiba, announced in 2023, and Konica Minolta and Fujifilm Business Innovation, announced in July 2024. And let’s not forget Xerox and Fujifilm, Sharp and Fujifilm, and Katun and Fujifilm, as well as the long-standing partnership between Canon and HP.Mega Office Technology Dealers Keep Getting Bigger: DEX Imaging, Marco, Pacific Office Automation, Flex Technology Group, Visual Edge It, UBEO Business Services, and others in this elite pantheon are not scaling back.Production Print and Industrial Print on the Rise: The Cannata Report’s founder, Frank G. Cannata, has been preaching the gospel of production and industrial print for years. Textile Printing : Companies of note in this segment include EFI with its Reggiani machines, Epson with its Monna Lisa direct-to-fabric printer, HP with its Indigo digital presses, and Konica Minolta. The Cannata Report’s founder, Frank G. Cannata, writes about textile printing’s untapped opportunity for office technology dealers in the December 2024/January 2025 year-end issue.To read The Cannata Report’s entire 2025 WatchList spotlighting office technology trends, people, products and office technology companies, go to: https://www.thecannatareport.com/articles/the-cannata-reports-2025-watchlist-2/ The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

