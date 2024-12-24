Story Monsters®️ LLC Announces Winners of the 2024 Royal Dragonfly Book Awards

About

Story Monsters® is home to the award-winning Story Monsters Ink® magazine, the literary resource for teachers, librarians, and parents—selected by School Library Journal as one of the best magazines for kids and teens. We also help authors of all genres strive for excellence through our award-winning marketing and publicity services, Dragonfly Book Awards contests, programs such as Story Monsters Approved! and School Express Press, and opportunities to connect with schools and the media through AuthorBookings.com.

