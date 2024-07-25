Story Monsters LLC Announces 2024 Purple Dragonfly Book Award Winners
Story Monsters LLC is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 Purple Dragonfly Book Awards.
Story Monsters LLC is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 Purple Dragonfly Book Awards. The $500 Grand Prize Winner is "The Trouble with Children (According to Dog)" by Katie Weaver, illustrated by Caner Soylu. This delightful and humorous book offers a unique perspective on family life from a dog's point of view. The winner of the $100 First Place Drawing is "Running for Shelter: A True Story" by Suzette Sheft, a powerful and inspiring narrative about overcoming adversity.
The annual Purple Dragonfly Book Award contest is a prestigious competition that honors excellence in children’s literature, recognizing outstanding books across various categories. This year, the contest saw an incredible array of entries from talented authors and illustrators worldwide.
“The Trouble with Children (According to Dog)” stands out with its charming storytelling and engaging illustrations. The book provides a whimsical yet insightful look at family dynamics and the special bond between pets and their owners. Katie Weaver’s delightful narrative, complemented by Soylu’s vibrant artwork, has rightfully earned the Grand Prize in this year’s contest.
“Running for Shelter: A True Story,” which Sheft began writing at age 13, is a moving and inspirational true story that recounts her grandmother’s experiences during the Holocaust. As this important chapter of history fades from living memory, Sheft inspires a new generation to cultivate courage and determination in the face of personal and political challenges.
Linda F. Radke, President of Story Monsters LLC, expressed her excitement about this year’s winners, stating, “What an exceptional year for the Purple Dragonfly Book Award contest! Our judges were thoroughly impressed by the quality and creativity of the submissions. We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of our talented authors and illustrators, and we congratulate all our award-winning participants.”
A complete list of this year’s award winners is available on the Purple Dragonfly Book Award contest website. For more information about the Purple Dragonfly Book Awards, Royal Dragonfly Book Awards, or the Story Monsters Approved program, visit www.StoryMonstersBookAwards.com.
To learn more about Story Monsters LLC, visit www.StoryMonsters.com, email info@storymonsters.com, or call 480-940-8182
