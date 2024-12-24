NUJ webinar - Artificial Intelligence and Ethics

Hosted by the union's Ethics council, join online to share your views and hear more on key ethical considerations on the use of AI in journalism.

The NUJ's Ethics Council is hosting its first webinar of 2025 on 22 January from 5.30-6.30pm. The session facilitated by Professor Chris Frost, council chair, will explore ethical considerations posed by the use of artificial intelligence in journalism.

Join Frost and panel speakers Dr Felix Simon, research fellow at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism and Nick Dunmur, photographer and Head of Business & Legal at the Association of Photographers for the online event including a Q&A for attendees.

Hear more on the Ethics council’s view on protections needed for journalists and find out what audiences expect from news when it comes to using AI. Join for discussion on how AI is being used in photography and what action journalists and policymakers must consider.

Open to all, the webinar is free but registration is required. The session will be recorded and published on the NUJ website and YouTube page.