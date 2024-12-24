NUJ condemns deaths of two Kurdish journalists killed by alleged drone attack

The National Union of Journalists joins with the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in condemning the killings of two Kurdish journalists in Syria last week, and joins in calls for a swift investigation.

Kurdish journalists Nazim Daştan and Cîhan Bilgin, working for Kurdish media, were killed on 19 December in a reportedly Turkish drone attack. They were covering fighting between Ankara-backed militia and US-backed Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

Nazim Daştan, 32, and Cîhan Bilgin, 29 were killed near the Techrine dam, around 100 kilometres east of Aleppo, Syria’s second city, when their car was hit by an explosion. The car’s driver Aziz Haj Bozan was injured.

Turkish authorities have denied the targeting of the journalists’ car.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: “Our two colleagues were valuable journalists reporting on the situation in northern Syria. I am particularly shocked that they were deliberately targeted by a Turkish drone strike, while they were working as journalists. We condemn this attack on our colleagues and demand accountability.”

The IFJ and NUJ also urge the new political authorities in Syria to carry out an independent investigation into these murders, as well as to identify and convict the perpetrators of these crimes.

IFJ Turkish affiliate DİSK Basın-İş said: “It is unacceptable to target journalists who convey the truth to the public at the cost of their lives in conflict zones. We condemn attacks targeting journalists. Those responsible for the deaths of journalists in war zones in Palestine and Syria must be held accountable before justice.”

