CA Business Sells Electric Motorcycles to Government of El Salvador
Ryvid, a light mobility company, was founded in 2021 with a mission toward sustainable personal mobility. The U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Los Angeles (West) has been assisting Ryvid to assess and prioritize various markets to meet their export expansion goals.
Interested in the Latin America region, Ryvid attended the Business Opportunities in the Americas Conference September 2023 held in Reston, VA, providing the opportunity to meet with Commercial Officers and Commercial Specialists from throughout the region, including from CS El Salvador. The Commercial Assistant who covers the automotive sector suggested they participate in a unique program taking place May 2024, Fast Track to Exports.
During the Fast Track to Exports program, five meetings were scheduled for Ryvid, including one with the Ministry of Justice and Security which was seeking to purchase electric motorcycles. The Ministry was immediately interested in Ryvid’s Anthem motorcycle and purchased 30 motorcycles in June 2024. CS El Salvador and CS Los Angeles offered support during key discussions.
Jonathan Unangst, Director of Business Development, is happy to report that “Ryvid could not have accomplished this unique export activity without both local USCS LA and USCS San Salvador support. Connections to Ministry opportunities were above and beyond the expected Fastrack to Exports services. USCS’s continued expertise and local knowledge were crucial to finalizing the deal with El Salvador’s Ministry of Justice and Public Safety, and will be critical in the anticipated, continued export activities. Ryvid looks forward to continued collaboration with USCS and US Embassies worldwide.”
