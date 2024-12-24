CA Business Sells Electric Motorcycles to Government of El Salvador

Ryvid, a light mobility company, was founded in 2021 with a mission toward sustainable personal mobility. The U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Los Angeles (West) has been assisting Ryvid to assess and prioritize various markets to meet their export expansion goals.

Interested in the Latin America region, Ryvid attended the Business Opportunities in the Americas Conference September 2023 held in Reston, VA, providing the opportunity to meet with Commercial Officers and Commercial Specialists from throughout the region, including from CS El Salvador. The Commercial Assistant who covers the automotive sector suggested they participate in a unique program taking place May 2024, Fast Track to Exports.

During the Fast Track to Exports program, five meetings were scheduled for Ryvid, including one with the Ministry of Justice and Security which was seeking to purchase electric motorcycles. The Ministry was immediately interested in Ryvid’s Anthem motorcycle and purchased 30 motorcycles in June 2024. CS El Salvador and CS Los Angeles offered support during key discussions.