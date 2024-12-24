Utah Supplements Company Signs Australian Partner With Confidence

Trace Minerals, headquartered in Ogden, Utah, is a producer of dietary supplements derived from minerals from the Great Salt Lake. The company sought assistance from the U.S. Commercial Service to ensure a reliable partnership with a potential distributor in Australia.



Bassam Faress, Senior International Regional Manager at Trace Minerals, reached out to CS Utah for help with conducting due diligence on MK5 Pty Ltd, an Australian importer that they had been in discussion with. MK5 Pty Ltd had expressed interest in Trace Minerals’ products and placed an initial order. However, Trace Minerals wanted to confirm the legitimacy and credibility of the company before proceeding with a commercial relationship.



CS Utah engaged CS Sydney to initiate due diligence services. CS Sydney provided an International Company Profile (ICP) Partial Report to Trace Minerals, which detailed MK5’s business background, product focus, key officials, and industry reputation.

After reviewing the report, Trace Minerals confirmed its confidence in MK5 Pty Ltd as a legitimate business partner, particularly impressed by information in the report about their specialization in electrolyte hydration products for sports and usage of online sales channels. The due diligence provided the reassurance needed to proceed with a business relationship.

Trace Minerals went on to process MK5’s initial order, with plans to evaluate and expand the partnership based on business performance.