California Beer Makes Waves in Japan

East Brother Beer Co., a Richmond, California-based brewery, is known for its dedication to crafting traditional beer styles and embodying its motto, “Eventually Your Ship Comes In.” With a passion for brewing and a strong local presence, the company set its sights on the Japanese market. This goal was partially inspired by one of the co-founder’s personal ties to Japan and connections through the Northern California District Export Council (DEC).

In 2019, East Brother Beer Co. Co-Founder Rob Lighter connected with U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Oakland staff at a Richmond, CA-based Council of Industries event. This meeting, facilitated by NorCal DEC member and legal advisor David Socher, set the stage for East Brother Beer’s international expansion efforts. CS Oakland worked closely with the company, leveraging partnerships with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), Western United States Agricultural Trade Association (WUSATA), and the California Department of Food & Agriculture (CDFA).

Despite pandemic-related disruptions in 2020 and 2021, East Brother Beer persisted. In November 2023, the comapany participated in the American Craft Beer Experience (ABCE) Festival & Trade Mission to Japan. This event, organized by the Brewers Association Export Development Program, provided valuable exposure to Japanese consumers and trade partners.

As a result of these efforts and the collaboration between CS Oakland and its partners, East Brother Beer shipped its first order to Japan-based Nagano Trading in January 2024. Nagano Trading’s owner, Andrew Balmuth, who is passionate about California craft beers, now features East Brother Beer in his Antenna Taproom in Japan.

With its successful entry into the Japanese market, East Brother Beer Co. exemplifies how a combination of strategic partnerships and federal, state, and regional support can help local businesses achieve global success.

