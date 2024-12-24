Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market 2034: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Medications, Companies by DelveInsight

Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market

Chronic Kidney Disease Companies are ProKidney, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Kibow Pharma, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, etc

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report:

• The Chronic Kidney Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

• In 2023, the United States had the largest market for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 2,824 million. This market is expected to grow significantly by 2034. The prevalence of CKD in the U.S. in 2023 was also the highest, with nearly 40 million cases, a number that is projected to increase in the coming years.

• As of 2023, the Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) market was valued at approximately USD 85 billion, with forecasts predicting it will reach nearly USD 110 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 4-5% from 2023 to 2030.

• Among the affected population, approximately 2 million males and 3 million females in the U.S. were diagnosed with CKD in 2023.

• On November 11, 2024, Unicycive Therapeutics (Nasdaq: UNCY) announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for Oxylanthanum Carbonate (OLC). The FDA has set a target action date of June 28, 2025, under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA). If approved, OLC could offer a significant advancement in the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients undergoing dialysis.

• The current CKD market includes treatments such as erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE-I), angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), antidiabetic drugs, therapies for secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT), and urate-lowering agents, contributing to a total market size of USD 5,479 million across the 7MM in 2023. This market is expected to expand further with the anticipated launch of new therapies during the 2024–2034 forecast period.

• In March 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim presented promising Phase II data for BI-690517, a novel selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor (ASI). The 14-week trial showed a significant reduction in albuminuria, a key marker of kidney damage, by up to 39.5% when BI-690517 was added to empagliflozin, an SGLT2 inhibitor, compared to placebo. This was the first clinical trial to evaluate this new treatment class alongside standard care in CKD patients, with the results presented at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2023.

• In Japan, the CKD market size reached USD 1,402 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a substantial CAGR by 2034.

• In February 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration approved JESDUVROQ tablets (daprodustat) as the first oral treatment for anemia (decreased number of red blood cells) caused by chronic kidney disease for adults who have been receiving dialysis for at least four months. However, in July2023, the company withdrew its application from the EMA.

• In April 2023, the European Commission approved VAFSEO (vadadustat) for the treatment of symptomatic anemia associated with CKD in adults on chronic maintenance dialysis.

• Key Chronic Kidney Disease Companies: ProKidney, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, KBP Biosciences, Kibow Pharma, Cincor Pharma, AstraZeneca, Allena Pharmaceuticals, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, and many others.

• Key Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies: Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), Bardoxolone methyl, Ziltivekimab, Semaglutide, JARDIANCE (empagliflozin), KBP-5074, KT-301, CIN-107 (Baxdrostat), Zibotentan, ALLN-346, DM199, Sotagliflozi, and others

• The total market size of CKD in the 7MM was approximately USD 4,934 million in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2034)

• The market size in the 7MM will increase at a CAGR of 8.7% due to increasing prevalent cases of the disease and launch of the emerging therapies.

• In 2022, the Chronic Kidney Disease market reached its peak size in the US among the 7MM, totaling approximately USD 2,566 million, while it was at its lowest in Italy, amounting to USD 115 million. It is expected that these figures will rise by 2034.

• The largest proportion of prevalent CKD patients were estimated to be in the US, followed by EU4, the UK, and Japan. In the US alone, the number of diagnosed CKD patients was estimated to be 5.5 million.

• The overall market size of CKD treatment is projected to grow throughout the forecast period (2023-2034) due to the emergence of new treatments such as Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), empagliflozin, KBP-5074, ziltivekimab, bardoxolone methyl, and semaglutide.

• In terms of gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD in the 7MM in 2022, females accounted for a higher number of cases (approximately 8,320 thousand) compared to males (around 7,790 thousand).

• According to DelveInsight estimates, the US accounted for approximately 5.6 million diagnosed cases whereas in the EU4 and the UK, there were around 6.9 million diagnosed CKD cases in 2022. Japan accounted for 3.5 million diagnosed cases of CKD in 2022. These cases are expected to increase in the US, EU4 and the UK, and expected to decrease in Japan by 2034

• Among the EU4 and the UK, the UK had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of CKD (approximately 2.3 million cases), followed by the Germany (approximately 1.5 million cases) in 2022. On the other hand, Italy (0.7 million cases) had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population in EU4 and the UK countries and the 7MM.

• CKD has been identified as a female-dominant disease; in our analysis, the number of females suffering was higher than males. In 2022, 52% cases of CKD were of females, while 48% cases were of males in the 7MM.

• The Chronic Kidney Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Kidney Disease market dynamics.

Chronic Kidney Disease Overview

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a progressive condition in which kidney function deteriorates gradually over time. It is often caused by underlying health issues like diabetes and hypertension, which damage the blood vessels in the kidneys. Common symptoms of CKD include fatigue, swelling in the legs or ankles, and changes in urination patterns. The disease progresses through five stages, ranging from mild kidney damage (Stage 1) to end-stage renal disease (ESRD), or kidney failure (Stage 5). Early detection through blood and urine tests is critical to managing the disease and slowing its progression.

CKD is typically diagnosed using a combination of blood tests, urine tests, and imaging studies. The glomerular filtration rate (GFR) test is the primary blood test used to assess kidney function, measuring how effectively the kidneys are filtering waste from the bloodstream. A GFR of less than 60 mL/min/1.73 m² sustained for three months or more is a key indicator of CKD. Urine tests, such as the albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR), detect the presence of protein in the urine, which may signal early kidney damage. Imaging techniques like ultrasound or CT scans are used to examine the kidneys for any structural abnormalities or changes in size.

In addition to these tests, a thorough medical history and physical examination are essential. Physicians typically assess risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and a family history of kidney disease. Blood pressure measurements and a comprehensive metabolic panel offer further insights into kidney health. In some cases, a kidney biopsy may be necessary to identify the underlying cause of the kidney damage.

Early diagnosis and consistent monitoring are crucial to managing CKD, preventing further kidney damage, and minimizing complications. Regular follow-up appointments and tailored interventions, including lifestyle modifications and medications, are vital to improving outcomes and slowing disease progression.

Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) across the 7MM was estimated to be nearly 16 million in 2023.

In the United States, the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD was reported, with approximately 5 million cases in 2023, and this number is expected to rise in the coming years.

Among European countries, the United Kingdom had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent CKD cases, with around 2 million cases, followed by Germany, which had approximately 1 million cases. Italy, on the other hand, had the lowest number of cases, with around 731 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases in 2023.

Japan reported nearly 3 million diagnosed prevalent CKD cases in 2023, representing about 22% of the total CKD prevalence across the 7MM.

In terms of severity, Stage 3 CKD affected the most people in the US, with approximately 2.94 million cases in 2023.

DelveInsight’s analysis further reveals that, among the EU4 and the UK, more females were affected by CKD than males, with around 3.55 million female cases compared to 3.4 million male cases in 2023.

The chronic kidney disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Chronic Kidney Disease Prevalent Cases

• Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Chronic Kidney Disease Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Chronic Kidney Disease Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases

• Chronic Kidney Disease Complication-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases

• Chronic Kidney Disease Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Chronic Kidney Disease Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Kidney Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Kidney Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies

• Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), Bardoxolone methyl, Ziltivekimab, Semaglutide, JARDIANCE (empagliflozin), KBP-5074, KT-301, CIN-107 (Baxdrostat), Zibotentan, ALLN-346, DM199, Sotagliflozi

Chronic Kidney Disease Key Companies

• ProKidney, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, KBP Biosciences, Kibow Pharma, Cincor Pharma, AstraZeneca, Allena Pharmaceuticals, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, and many others.

Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market Landscape

The market for chronic kidney disease (CKD) treatments encompasses a wide array of medications. While these treatments do not offer a cure for CKD, they are effective in managing symptoms and preventing further kidney deterioration. DelveInsight's market outlook for CKD therapies concentrates on pharmacological treatments, including off-label uses, that are prescribed for managing CKD, and does not consider revenue from medical devices or surgical interventions like dialysis.

For the purpose of this study, the CKD drugs market is segmented by drug type, including categories such as erythropoietin-stimulating agents (ESAs), angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE-Is), angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), antidiabetic drugs, treatments for secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT), and urate-lowering agents. Additionally, there are approved treatments for CKD, including KERENDIA, INVOKANA, JYNARQUE, and FARXIGA.

DelveInsight's research indicates that antidiabetic and antihypertensive medications are among the most frequently prescribed treatments. The analysts have gained a thorough understanding of CKD and its causes, which has helped to define the scope of the therapeutic landscape. The market for CKD treatments is further divided into segments such as diabetic kidney disease (DKD), polycystic kidney disease (PKD), and kidney disease caused by hypertension.

Scope of the Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Chronic Kidney Disease Companies: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals, Oxford BioMedica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Takeda, Amgen, Novartis, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Calithera Biosciences, Inc, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, SCRI Development Innovations, LLC, Astellas Pharma Inc, and others

• Key Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies: Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), Bardoxolone methyl, Ziltivekimab, Semaglutide, JARDIANCE (empagliflozin), KBP-5074, KT-301, CIN-107 (Baxdrostat), Zibotentan, ALLN-346, DM199, Sotagliflozi, and others

• Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Kidney Disease current marketed and Chronic Kidney Disease emerging therapies

• Chronic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics: Chronic Kidney Disease market drivers and Chronic Kidney Disease market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Chronic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

