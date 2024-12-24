Helene Disaster Recovery Centers to Temporarily Close Dec. 23 for Holiday

Hickory, NC – In partnership with the state and local governments, 12 disaster recovery centers in Ashe, Avery, Burke, Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania and Watauga counties will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23 for the holiday.

The centers will reopen at 8 a.m. on Dec. 27. All centers will also be closed for New Year’s Day and reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2025.

To see the location of your nearest recovery center visit the DRC locator at fema.gov/drc.

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. The fastest way to apply is online at https://www.disasterassistance.org or via the FEMA App, text “DRC” and a ZIP code to 43362. You may also call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Homeowners and renters in 39 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can visit any open center, including locations in other states. No appointment is needed.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Jan. 7, 2025.