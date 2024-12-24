CDPHE temporarily suspends water testing in the State Laboratory’s chemistry program

Denver (December 23, 2024) — On December 20, as part of the ongoing investigation into quality assurance processes within the State Laboratory’s water testing program, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment identified that a second chemist had manipulated quality control data, contributing to the lapses in method 200.7, which tests for certain metals in water. The Laboratory Director promptly placed the chemist on administrative leave. As a precautionary measure, CDPHE has temporarily suspended water testing in the chemistry program at the State Laboratory. The department is working closely with the EPA to determine next steps. At this time, there is no evidence of an imminent threat to public health.

“The integrity of our laboratory operations is our top priority,” said Dr. Ned Calonge, chief medical officer. “We are taking swift and decisive action to address this issue, including fully evaluating the culture and practices of the lab.”

To minimize disruptions to public health and environmental monitoring, CDPHE has implemented the following contingency plans, effective Monday, December 23:

Testing for EPA-certified methods, including metals testing (methods 200.7 and 200.8) and nitrate/nitrite (method 353.2) will be outsourced to commercial, accredited laboratories. Time-sensitive and already-in-progress water samples are being completed under the direct supervision of the Chemistry Program Manager. Internal transfer: Testing for non-EPA regulated methods under the Food Emergency Response Network, including pH and metals, will be transferred to a different accredited CDPHE lab.

Testing for non-EPA regulated methods under the Food Emergency Response Network, including pH and metals, will be transferred to a different accredited CDPHE lab. Laboratory Response Network — Chemical (LRN-C): The State Lab has notified the Laboratory Response Network of its temporary offline status. If needed, testing will be forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other Laboratory Response Network-funded state laboratories through mutual-aid agreements.



