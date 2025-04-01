One measles case confirmed in Colorado resident with recent international travel

Coloradans urged to check vaccination status, monitor for symptoms, and review possible exposure locations

Denver (March 31, 2025) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment have confirmed a case of measles in an unvaccinated adult Pueblo, Colorado resident. The individual recently traveled to an area of Mexico experiencing an ongoing measles outbreak.

Measles is highly contagious and often severe, but it is a preventable disease. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and highly effective, providing long-lasting protection. Two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective in preventing measles. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

Known exposure locations

Based on available information, anyone who was in the following locations during the dates listed may have been exposed to measles and should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who are not vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. We will update the locations, as necessary.

Location Date/Time Southwest Deli and Cafe 1873 S. Pueblo Blvd. Pueblo, CO 81005 Monday, March 17 Tuesday, March 18 Wednesday, March 19 Thursday, March 20 Friday, March 21 Southern Colorado Clinic 109 South Burlington Drive Pueblo West, CO 81007 Saturday, March 22 3:30 - 6 p.m.

What to do if you may have been exposed and aren’t feeling well

People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms 7 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads.

If you were at one of these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, immediately contact your health care provider by phone. If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead helps prevent additional exposures.

Protecting yourself and others

People who have received MMR vaccine or were born before 1957 are generally considered immune. If you are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, it is especially important to closely monitor for symptoms during the 21 days after a possible exposure. If additional cases occur, MMR vaccine, given within 72 hours after exposure, can prevent infection. Unvaccinated individuals or those unsure of their immunity should talk to their health care provider about receiving the MMR vaccine. More information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

We strongly recommend that all Coloradans ensure they and their children are up to date on MMR vaccinations. The MMR vaccine has been available for decades.

“Measles is one of the most contagious diseases we know, but it is also highly preventable,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Deputy Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist. “The MMR vaccine provides excellent protection and helps prevent outbreaks like the one we are seeing globally. We urge Coloradans to review their vaccination status and take steps to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Coloradans can check their or their child’s immunization records through the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) Public Portal. Please note that records may be incomplete if all vaccines have not been reported by providers.

NOTE: Media information

There will be no interviews today as we are still gathering critical information. Media availability will be held tomorrow, April 1. Details will be shared tomorrow morning.

###