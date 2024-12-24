Cooking up a safe Christmas BBQ

Release date: 19/12/24

Fire authorities have issued a festive reminder for South Australians to check their barbecues less than a week out from Christmas – following a spike in related fires over the past financial year.

MFS and CFS firefighters responded to 69 BBQ fires across the state in 2023-24, up 28 per cent on the previous 12 months (54 fires in 2022-23).

Crews attend dozens of fires caused by poorly maintained barbecues and gas cylinders each year, with many of these incidents preventable through simple safety checks and precautions.

A pre-Christmas checklist to ensure a safe BBQ this bushfire season includes:

Inspecting gas cylinders, hoses and connections for signs of damage or wear.

Checking hose connections and control valves for gas leaks.

Regular cleaning to avoid a build-up of fats and oils.

Using BBQs outdoors in a well-ventilated area, at least four metres away from any combustible materials.

Ensuring coals are fully extinguished after use.

During the Fire Danger Season, checking for fire bans and any local council restrictions before lighting up – particularly for wood or solid fuel BBQs.

BBQs stored outside during the cooler months and exposed to the elements can deteriorate, increasing the risk of a fire hazard.

Related incidents this year include an 18-year-old woman being flown to hospital after she sustained facial burns at Swan Reach in October, two people injured in a gas bottle explosion at a community sausage sizzle at Adelaide Airport, and $25,000 damage to a Warradale carport after nearby residual coals were left unattended.

More MFS BBQ safety tips, such as how to check for leaks, are available here.

Information on BBQ use during bushfire season and Total Fire Ban days can also be found on the CFS site.

Quotes

Attributable to Dan Cregan

Adopting simple measures before firing up the barbecue will help ensure a safe and enjoyable festive period.

With the fire danger season upon us and Christmas just days away, proper use and maintenance will mean this summer staple doesn’t become a risk to lives and property.

Attributable to MFS Chief Officer Jeff Swann

BBQs left outdoors can deteriorate over time, so it’s critical to inspect gas cylinders, hoses, and connections for wear, and to clean your BBQ to remove any grease that could ignite.

Regular cleaning, particularly of the drip trays, is a simple yet effective way to reduce fire risk. A quick inspection can prevent dangerous accidents.

Attributable to CFS Chief Officer Brett Loughlin

During this time of year, it is important you stay informed about Fire Danger Ratings each day in your area before undertaking any outdoor cooking to reduce the risk of fires starting.