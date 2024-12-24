Shoppers urged to Buy SA For Christmas

Whether it be buying ingredients to feed the family on Christmas Day or purchasing gifts for loved ones, last minute shoppers are being encouraged to Buy SA For Christmas.

As many clock-out this afternoon ready for the holidays and turn their thoughts to Christmas lunch and the list of gifts that still need purchasing, the Malinauskas Government is encouraging South Australians to support local businesses this Christmas.

Small businesses are the heart of South Australia’s economy contributing $49 billion each year. 98 per cent of businesses in South Australia are small businesses and they employ 300,000 South Australians - equating to 40 per cent of our workforce.

They also play a pivotal role in our communities and so Christmas is the perfect time to support them and invest back into our state.

And why wouldn’t you when South Australian produce, products and services are the best in the world. From the delicious array of premium food and wine through to products manufactured to the highest standards right here at home, South Australia is renowned globally for its high quality.

Minister Andrea Michaels and Minister Joe Szakacs supported the Buy SA message from Adelaide Arcade in Rundle Mall, where 14 Brand SA-registered businesses operate.

Since Brand SA was reestablished by the Malinauskas Government in 2022, thousands of South Australian businesses have signed up to use the state brand in their websites, signage and advertising.

Research by Brand SA has revealed 90 per cent of South Australians want to support local businesses.

Among others, retailers and grocers use the state brand to help South Australian consumers easily identify local products when shopping.

For more information on how you can Buy SA For Christmas, visit: https://www.brand.sa.gov.au/buy-sa-for-sa.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Christmas is the perfect time to support South Australia’s small and family businesses.

Small businesses are the engine room of our state contributing an extraordinary $49 billion to South Australia’s economy each year.

But even more than that, small and family business owners are the heart of our communities. They’re our neighbours, our friends and our employers and every dollar you spend with them, is money that helps puts food on the table for another South Australian family and ultimately, goes back into our state.

So let’s get behind them and shop local this Christmas.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Buying SA is the gift that lasts this Christmas. At the busiest time of the year, where South Australian’s will be flocking to the shops for gifts, food, and last minute surprises, this is the time to put South Australia at the top of your list.

South Australia has the freshest, most premium produce anywhere in the world. We have the highest quality products. We have the best local businesses.

When we Buy SA our whole community benefits, so keep an eye out for the state brand, choose locally produced goods, and support local SA jobs and businesses.

Attributable to Jayne-Anne Power, owner of Kennedy Parker

It really means a lot to small traders when customers support them with their purchases.

It enables us to continue delivering something unique, and to build businesses with meaning. It adds a whole new level of Christmas spirit to the gift giving season.

Attributable to Alister Haigh, owner and Chief Executive of Haigh’s Chocolates

As Australia’s oldest family-owned chocolate manufacturer, we proudly make our products here in South Australia to supply our stores and online.

By choosing locally made products like ours at Christmas, you are supporting all the Adelaide based people we employ which is not only important for the sustainability of our business, but the state as a whole.

Attributable to Jessica McCabe-Moran, Co-Managing Director, Gerard Mccabe

When you are searching for a gift for that special someone in your life, visit Gerard McCabe jewellers to discover exceptional natural gem and diamond gifts.

Shopping local means so much to family businesses like ours. It enables us to employ more local staff, support community groups and work with other local businesses.

At Gerard McCabe we offer unique jewels and quality options at every price point. This is a great benefit of shopping local, you will find unique gifts that have truly been made with love.

Attributable to Stephan Knoll, Executive Chairman, Barossa Fine Foods

At Barossa Fine Foods, our family has been making premium smallgoods for 100 years, and that tradition and passion comes through in every bite of our locally made products.

As South Australians, we’re lucky to be surrounded by exceptional food, wine and products crafted by local producers; we’re excited to play our part in helping the community to bring that world-class South Australian flavour to their table this festive season.