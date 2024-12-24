Hindmarsh junction upgrade open to traffic

Release date: 20/12/24

Easier and safer access to the Hindmarsh sporting, entertainment and recreational precinct has been delivered, with the completion of the upgraded Manton Street and Adam Street junction.

The $6.2 million junction upgrade includes the installation of a second city-bound left turn lane from Manton Street into Adam Street.

New variable speed limit signs along Manton Street have also been installed to improve pedestrian safety during major events.

Other design features include new realigned pedestrian crossings and a cyclist indented hook turn facility to cater for right-turning cyclists from Manton Street onto Adam Street.

In the five years between 2019 and 2023, there were 14 reported crashes, including eight rear-end crashes.

The installation of a second left turn lane from Manton Street into Adam Street will provide additional capacity for city-bound traffic.

The project has been delivered by South Australian company Bardavcol and supported approximately 30 jobs during construction.

This upgrade is one of a suite of enhancements to intersections near the River Torrens to Darlington Project, that will collectively ensure the Adelaide road network functions efficiently, both during construction of the project and once it is completed.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The new and improved Manton Street and Adam Street junction is not only a win for western suburbs motorists, but for everyone who loves to attend events at the sporting and entertainment precinct - such as tonight’s double header at Coopers Stadium.

This is a very popular area of our state, with more than 600,000 people attending events at Hindmarsh and the Adelaide Entertainment Centre each year, and another 100,000 attending the Riverbank Christmas display each year.

This upgrade will reduce congestion and alleviate that frustrating bottleneck of traffic on the extension to Grange Road, while also making it safer for pedestrians and cyclists to access the precinct.

New variable speed limit signs have also been installed to help manage traffic flow based on road conditions, particularly during events in the area.

This upgrade is one of the broader network upgrades, which are essential to the proper functioning of the River Torrens to Darlington Project and the wider road network, both during and after construction of the project.

We thank road users for their patience while these important works have been undertaken.