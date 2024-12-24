Iconic coastal boardwalk opens and connects Adelaide\'s Southern Beaches

The Malinauskas Labor Government has delivered another key milestone in its coastal infrastructure vision with the completion of a new boardwalk along the foreshores of Port Noarlunga and Christies Beach.

The $6.7 million, 1.1-kilometre Witton Bluff Base Trail, equally funded by the State Government and the City of Onkaparinga marks strong progress toward the 70-kilometre coastal path from North Haven to Sellicks Beach.

Stage 1, which opens to the public today, has delivered a 3m wide, shared-use boardwalk from Port Noarlunga to the tip of the bluff.

Work has now commenced on repairs to the existing sea wall to the north of the new boardwalk to help protect the cliff’s infrastructure from erosion and rising sea levels.

An upgrade of the existing path at the Christies Beach end of the bluff will complete the project.

The fully completed Witton Bluff Base Trail is expected to open to the public by mid-2025, providing access for people of all abilities, encouraging the community to stay healthy and active in stunning surrounds, and boosting the local economy through increased visitation.

The State Government has provided an additional $250,000 for First Nations public art, championed by local Members Chris Picton and Katrine Hildyard, ensuring the trail recognizes the cultural significance of the Onkaparinga coast to the Kaurna people and the Tjilbruke songline.

Onkaparinga’s 31-kilometre coastline forms almost half of the 70-kilometre Coast Park vision, and the State Government has worked closely with the council since 2003 to make this vision a reality. To date, more than half (17.8km) of Onkaparinga’s Coast Park has been completed.

The City of Onkaparinga has also secured additional funding for sea wall repairs including $1.2 million through the Albanese Labor Government’s Disaster Ready Fund and $355,000 through the Malinauskas Labor Government’s Coast Protection Board.

The Witton Bluff Base Trail’s construction marks the culmination of a long and rigorous approval process to ensure any potential impacts from the trail on Aboriginal heritage and the environment are minimised.

See drone footage of the boardwalk: https://bit.ly/wittonbluff

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

This project will help connect our coastline and fix the missing link in the walking trail from Christies North to Moana.

It has been a long time in the making. Labor committed to funding this project ahead of the 2018 election, but it wasn’t matched by the former Liberal Government when they came into office.

I’ve been extremely passionate about this project from the beginning as I see the enormous benefits it will bring to the local community.

It’s also great news for local businesses and will encourage more tourists to visit the area.

I want to thank my fellow local members Katrine Hildyard and Amanda Rishworth for their strong advocacy of this project, and the City of Onkaparinga Council for partnering with the State Government on this game-changing initiative.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Eight years ago, I was so proud to initiate, together with fellow local members Chris Picton and Amanda Rishworth, then local councillor Bill Jamieson, hundreds of community members and local businesses, a campaign to secure funds to complete the Witton Bluff Base Trail.

The many people who attended community meetings, signed petitions and spoke to Council can be so proud of their efforts to finally see our beautiful Christies and Port Noarlunga beaches connected.

Approval for the trail’s completion rightly went through a rigorous approval process to take account of the views of Kaurna people.

Investment from our State Labor Government, Council investment, further State Government funding for Aboriginal art along the trail, means that we can now, together, step forward and enjoy this accessible track along our magnificent mid coast. This trail is great for our community, great for visitors to our beautiful area and great for local business.

Attributable to Amanda Rishworth MP, Federal Member for Kingston

For years I’ve been fighting alongside local residents, businesses and the broader community, collecting over a thousand signatures on petitions and community meetings to make sure the Witton Bluff coastal trail to link Christies Beach and Port Noarlunga is built.

Linking the South’s stunning coastline with a walking and cycling trail will attract tourists and create jobs in Southern Adelaide.

I’m proud that the Albanese Labor Government is working with the Malinauskas State Labor Government on the sea wall on the northern side of Witton Bluff, next to the Esplanade south of Beach Road in Christies Beach.

Restoring the sea wall will go a long way to improving safe access to the Witton Bluff Coastal Trail which is so important to bringing tourism and investment to Christies Beach and Port Noarlunga.

Attributable to Moira Were, Mayor of the City of Onkaparinga

Today marks a major milestone for the Witton Bluff Base Trail, and for the residents, community groups and businesses who have called for an accessible shared-use path linking these iconic beaches for years.

This boardwalk will be a jewel in South Australia’s Coast Park trail, attracting locals and visitors alike, but equally important are the project’s focuses on minimising cultural heritage impacts, and future-proofing the bluff from climate change impacts.

A huge thank you to the state government for its co-investment, to the federal government for its sea wall repair funding and to the community for its patience and valuable feedback throughout the trail’s extensive design and planning.