Aboriginal Ranger Program caring for Country throughout SA parks and reserves

Release date: 21/12/24

The State Government has delivered on its commitment to employ 15 new Aboriginal park rangers as part of a $5 million initiative to increase Aboriginal management of South Australia’s natural environment.

The rangers have been employed to work in national parks across South Australia, including in the Limestone Coast, Eyre Peninsula, Far West Coast, Flinders Ranges, Kangaroo Island and Adelaide and Mount Lofty Ranges.

The initiative, which was launched in 2022, draws on Aboriginal expertise and knowledge in caring for Country.

The Aboriginal rangers support park conservation and management activities, maintain park facilities, participate in fire and emergency response and ensure park visitors enjoy a safe and memorable experience.

They also play an important role in maintaining, promoting and sustaining cultural sites, storytelling and language to provide a much richer experience for people visiting our national parks.

The Aboriginal Rangers Program is part of the government’s broader commitment to ensure greater involvement of Aboriginal people in the management of protected areas and enhance the capability of the National Parks and Wildlife Service to manage national parks.

This includes a co-management model for some national parks, creating a partnership between the state government and Aboriginal groups that combines traditional knowledge with contemporary park management.

The co-management of parks also plays an important role in advancing the reconciliation process and managing matters relating to traditional land ownership.

There are 12 co-management agreements in place over 35 of South Australia’s parks and reserves, covering 13.5 million hectares or 64 per cent of the reserve system, which equates to 13 per cent of the land area of South Australia.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

The Malinauskas Government respects the important role Aboriginal people have played in managing our landscapes for millennia.

We must always embrace their knowledge and cultural connections to ensure we preserve these precious landscapes for future generations, as well as protecting the hundreds of species of plants and animals that enrich our world.

The Aboriginal Rangers Program and the co-management model for managing national parks are vital to conservation efforts and improving biodiversity across South Australia.

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Aboriginal people have been caring for Country long before our network of national parks was established. Aboriginal people bring a deep knowledge and understanding of our natural environment which has been developed over tens of thousands of years

These appointments are a key part of the Government’s election commitment to increase Aboriginal management of natural environment.

Employing more Aboriginal rangers helps support culture, storytelling and language, and provides a richer experience for people visiting national parks.

Attributable to National Parks and Wildlife Service Ranger Ashley Millar

As a Ngarrindjeri man, it has been a pleasure over the last two years to be working on Country and looking after the land and water. The Fleurieu Peninsula is a special place, and I have had amazing opportunities to see the best parts.

In my role as a ranger, I have been able to really immerse myself in biodiversity work. I have been part of a number of programs, including a 20-year program supporting seabirds on West Island, south of Encounter Bay, and planting nationally vulnerable Hindmarsh correa plants as part of the Hindmarsh Valley Hotspot Project.

Another great part about been a ranger is working alongside a great community of volunteers, including volunteer rangers, Friends of Parks and Nature and other groups. They dedicate lots of time and work with us in partnership on large scale projects like revegetation.