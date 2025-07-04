335 more homes for South Australia with Housing Australia Future Fund boost

Release date: 04/07/25

South Australia is surging ahead and is on track to deliver more than 335 new social housing homes, including apartments, after the Federal Government announced more than $200 million of investment from the Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF).

The new social housing homes will be a mix of two- and four-bedroom houses and will be built by the SA Housing Trust. The Federal Government is also funding two apartment buildings to be delivered by Community Housing Provider, Junction Australia.

Federal Housing Minister Clare O’Neil and State Housing and Urban Development Minister Nick Champion today announced the HAFF would support builds worth approximately $216 million in the second tranche of funding from the nation-wide Federal funding scheme.

A total of 335 homes will be built across metropolitan Adelaide, Loxton, Berri, Renmark and Ceduna.

This comes in addition to the recent $135.8 million from the Federal Government’s Social Housing Accelerator, another social housing program building an additional 441 social homes in South Australia.

The Trust is also delivering 1,093 new public housing homes by 2026 as part of the South Australian Government’s Housing Roadmap.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister Clare O’Neil

Today's announcement is proof that when the Commonwealth leads on housing, we get results that change lives.

Every one of these new homes represents hope for a South Australian family doing it tough. Whether it's a mum and her kids escaping domestic violence, a veteran struggling to find affordable housing, or a frontline worker priced out of their own community – these homes will give people the foundation they need to rebuild their lives.

This is what happens when governments stop making excuses and start building solutions. We're working with the Malinauskas Labor Government and community housing providers to create a pipeline of homes that will make a real difference for decades to come.

Attributable to Minister Nick Champion

This project is proof that when we work together – government, community and industry – we can deliver real outcomes that put people first.

Today’s announcement builds on the strong work we are already doing to deliver secure, affordable homes for South Australians who need it most. These new homes show our commitment to expanding affordable housing for South Australians.

Governments at both State and Federal levels are working together in partnership to deliver more social housing for South Australians as quickly as we can.

These new homes are more than buildings – they’re the foundation for strong families and stronger communities and will give hundreds of people the stability they need to thrive.

Every South Australian deserves a safe place to call home and by investing in social housing, we're investing in people. This development will transform lives and provide opportunity, dignity, and hope.