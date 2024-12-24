Most popular baby names for 2024

Release date: 24/12/24

Charlotte has topped the list of most popular baby girl names in South Australia – finally beating Isla after three years at the top.

While for boys, Oliver once again reigned supreme for the 12th year in a row as the most popular name for boys.

Creeping up from second position last year, Charlotte claimed the top spot with 107 baby girls receiving the name in 2024 with Isla dropping to third position with 82 babies given the name.

Meanwhile, Leo dropped from second spot in 2023 to sixth in 2024 with Henry and Noah moving up a spot to claim second and third respectively.

And Charlie took out the fourth most popular name for boys in 2024 – up from eighth in 2023.

The top 10 names for girls in South Australia this year were:

Charlotte (107), Olivia (85), Isla (82), Amelia (67), Mia (64), Lily (63), Ivy (61), Hazel (60), Matilda (60) and Ella (58).

The top 10 names for boys in South Australia this year were:

Oliver (128), Henry (128), Noah (100), Charlie (97), Theodore (93), Leo (89), Levi (88), William (77), Harvey (74), Jack (73) and Luca (73).

South Australians have 60 days to register the names of their newborns with Births, Deaths and Marriages and the final list of the top 100 names will be published online next year.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Traditional names continue to be popular in 2024 and this year, we’ve seen Charlotte – long a favourite of royalty – claim the top spot for South Australian baby girls.

Meanwhile, Oliver continued to be the most popular boys for an incredible 12th year in a row.

My own son is a Charlie so it’s lovely to see it move up to fourth place in 2024.

Pop culture often has an impact on trending names and I wonder if the popularity of ‘Wonka’ last year inspired more parents to name their son Charlie this year.