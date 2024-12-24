Generational change for a safer bushfire season

Release date: 22/12/24

A fleet of new CFS fire trucks will be rolled out and the last of decades-old vehicles replaced by Christmas to support volunteers and communities this bushfire season.

Ten new 24P appliances – a 4WD tanker truck which can carry up to 2000 litres of water – will be delivered to brigades across the state, replacing aged equipment and providing volunteers the resources they need to keep South Australians safe.

The $5.2 million investment ensures CFS personnel are better protected during emergencies and have the best equipment on board, including battery-operated power tools, positive pressure ventilation fans and portable ground monitors.

In a separate measure, existing 24 and 34 single-cab Hino trucks – which are up to 30 years old and once widely used by volunteers – have been phased out and will no longer be used from Christmas, marking a generational change for the CFS.

The old trucks have been replaced with vehicles that have modern safety systems, such as radiant heat shields, cabin deluge systems, multiple airbags, in-cab pump controls and in-cab breathing.

The last of these single-cab trucks being replaced is at Mount Damper CFS, in the Eyre Peninsula, which will receive a dual-cab 34 truck with upgraded safety features.

The first new 24P truck was delivered to volunteers at Mannum last week, with other brigades to each receive a new truck at Parndana, Eudunda, Cummins, Meadows, Williamstown, Orroroo, Cowell and Hamley Bridge by the end of March 2025.

The CFS’ State Training Centre, in Brukunga, has also received a new appliance to give members hands-on experience in a controlled environment.

This rollout follows more than a dozen new 34P trucks which were delivered to 13 CFS brigades this year, further boosting volunteers’ response to urban incidents.

The CFS has over 800 firefighting trucks available this fire season, including the new 24Ps and 34Ps – in addition to other tankers, Quick Response Vehicles, Urban Pumpers and Bulk Water Carriers.

Other measures supporting South Australian communities include the stationing of a new Blackhawk helicopter at Parafield Airport with more than 30 aircraft in place, as well as the Alert SA app expanding to a multi-hazard platform.

Quotes

Attributable to Dan Cregan

This is a generational change driven by volunteer safety for the bushfire season.

Decades-old trucks have been upgraded and brand new appliances continue to be rolled out across our regions.

Improved technology on board the CFS fleet will ensure those on the frontline are better equipped to serve their communities.

Attributable to CFS Chief Officer Brett Loughlin

The 24P rescue trucks are a game-changer for our dedicated volunteers on the ground and for South Australians needing urgent rescue assistance.

The new trucks provide our volunteers enhanced tools and equipment needed to perform life-saving interventions quickly and safely.

Attributable to CFS Williamstown Brigade Captain Steve Elliott

This is an important asset for our brigade and our community.

It vastly improves our response capabilities and highlights to the residents of Williamstown and surrounding areas that we are well kitted out to support them during significant emergency situations.