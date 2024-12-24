Tender awarded to introduce ambulance electronic patient care record system

An important milestone has been reached in modernising the State’s ambulance service and bringing on-road clinicians into the digital age.

Healthcare information systems company, Dedalus, has been announced as the successful tender recipient for the implementation of an electronic patient care record system.

The $23.5 million State Government investment, announced in the 2024-25 State Budget, will give ambulance crews the tools to electronically document patient information for the first time, eliminating the need for handwritten clinical case cards that require subsequent data entry.

The ePCR system is set to streamline the out of hospital provision and communication of patient care in South Australia.

Work on the project is already underway with an ePCR Clinical Team established within the SA Ambulance Service (SAAS) to manage development of the new solution, including clinical requirements, governance, testing and transition.

The scalable and configurable solution will adapt to the specific needs of SAAS while delivering robust data capabilities. It will empower on-road clinicians to access some patient level data, helping to build the clinical profile that enhances the quality of care provided.

In time, a key feature of the ePCR system will be the ability to integrate with hospital electronic medical records, enhancing communication between ambulance crews and hospital staff.

Streamlining transfer of care and reducing paperwork are crucial measures — a vital advantage during emergencies, where every second counts. Whether it's ensuring important patient information flows seamlessly during care, during transfer of care or helping our ambulance service design more effective patient care by using the ePCR data, every efficiency matters.

The rollout of ePCR devices will start statewide in mid-2026, covering over 500 ambulance fleet, including emergency and patient transport ambulances, extended care and community paramedics, SAAS MedSTAR and special operations teams as well as some light ambulance fleet.

Quotes

Attributable Chris Picton

We are now one step closer to having an electronic patient care record system across the South Australian Ambulance Service.

This will bring ambulance patient care records and ambulance data into the 21st century.

This project is a game-changer for SAAS, and builds on our Government hiring more ambos and building and upgrading ambulance stations across the state.

We are providing our crews with the essential tools they need to excel in their roles and deliver lifesaving care to patients.

Attributable to SAAS, Chief Executive Officer, Rob Elliott

The shift from paper-based clinical records to a fully integrated electronic system will have a significant and positive impact on our organisation.

Our primary focus is on giving our workforce the tools and information they need to deliver better healthcare outcomes. By implementing an electronic patient care record solution, we are enabling our clinicians to access and share critical clinical information seamlessly, which is essential for effective patient care and decision-making. We will also harness that data to be a more efficient and effective ambulance service for South Australia.

The next steps are crucial for the success of this project as we begin to define the work ahead. As we move forward, we will concentrate on key areas, particularly in clinical design decisions, to ensure the ePCR solution is tailored to meet the needs of our clinicians and the broader health network.

Attributable to Dedalus Australia, General Manager, Travis Stephenson

We are honoured that SAAS has chosen amPHI™ ePCR, Dedalus’ digital pre-hospital platform, to transform the care chain from pre-hospital to hospital in South Australia, continuing the success achieved with other amPHI™ partners.

This partnership to deploy amPHI™ ePCR will provide live streaming mission-critical data between responding units and receiving hospitals. Through this digital investment, further collaboration across the care continuum and seamless clinical handovers can be achieved. Live chat, image, and ECG sharing further aid the collective patient management between ambulance and hospital teams.

At Dedalus, we are dedicated to providing healthcare software, applying our global expertise and drawing on over 35 years in Australia to support both public and private healthcare providers.

With over 800 implementations of Dedalus solutions across the region we are committed to supporting the Minister to deliver value, and care, to the people of South Australia.