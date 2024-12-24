New licence fee structure for Marine Scalefish Fishery

Release date: 23/12/24

The State Government has listened to the feedback from South Australian Marine Scalefish Fishery (MSF) licence holders and revised the annual fee structure following extensive consultation.

The MSF Licence Fee Working Group was tasked with developing a suitable licence fee structure that ensures greater equity in the licence fees across participants.

The Working Group comprised of representatives from each commercial fishing sector with access to marine scalefish species including:

Marine Fishers Association

South Australian Professional Fishers Associations

Northern Zone Rock Lobster Fishermen’s Association

South Eastern Professional Fishermen’s Association

Southern Fishermen’s Association.

In line with the feedback received from the Working Group, particularly the Marine Fishers Association (MFA) and the South Australian Professional Fishers Association (SAPFA), the fee structure will move to 45% attributed to a base fee and 55% attributed to quota unit fees.

On top of this, to address an issue that was raised by industry regarding the differences between the gulfs in the cost per kilogram attributed to catch quota species, a change has been made to move to the same cost per kilogram for all MSF quota species.

Further, the State Government is providing additional targeted financial assistance to licence holders so that these changes can take effect immediately, taking the total to $1.722 million in support for licence holders over a three-year period. Initial assistance was announced last December in recognition of the ongoing transition of the fishery as a result of the former government’s MSF reform process.

No licence holders will be required to pay higher fees under the adjusted annual fee structure for 2024-25. The Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) will work with and advise each eligible licence holder of their respective annual fee offset for 2024-25.

South Australia’s commercial MSF has undergone substantial reform in recent years with the goal of strengthening the long-term financial and ecological sustainability of the industry. As a result of the reform individual transferable quotas were introduced for the fine management of Snapper, Southern Garfish and Southern Calamari species.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The State Government has worked constructively with MSF representatives about the licence fee structure for the fishery, recognising the benefits of further refinement to bring about the best outcomes for the sector.

Where industry can come close to consensus on such things as fee structure, the government is happy to listen and adapt.

The importance of this iconic fishery to South Australia should not be underestimated. In 2022-23, the MSF caught 2,142 tonnes of seafood for a largely local and domestic market, contributed $41 million to gross state product and supported 339 full-time equivalent jobs, with many of those in regional communities.

I thank the sector representatives who formed the Working Group, in particular the MFA and SAPFA who have advocated for this industry-led outcome.

Attributable to Ben Barnes – South Australian Professional Fishers Association

The South Australian Professional Fishers Association (SAPFA) thanks the Government for further consultation on the proposed fee structure for the Marine Scalefish Fishery. SAPFA supports the Minister's announcement, as the new fee structure is fairer and more equitable than the previous proposal.

We will continue to work with the Government to reduce the costs of compliance, research, and management, with the goal of achieving a more profitable and sustainable fishery after the reform process.

Attributable to Pat Tripodi – Executive Officer Marine Fishers Association

The Marine Fishers Association (MFA) welcomes the Minister's recent decision on the Quota Fee Framework. We would like to express our support to the Minister for allowing the framework to be revisited and providing the opportunity for further refinement.

This decision marks a positive step forward and will greatly support the Marine Scalefish Fishery in its efforts to achieve one of the key goals of Fishery Reform—becoming economically viable.