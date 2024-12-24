Release date: 24/12/24

The Hon Tanya Plibersek MP

Minister for Environment and Water

The Hon Susan Close MP

Deputy Premier

Minister for Climate, Environment and Water

Coorong receives $26.2 million towards restoration program

The Australian and South Australian governments are investing $26.2 million in the next stage of works to help get the Coorong and Lower Lakes back on track for a healthy future.

Located at the end of the River Murray, Australia’s largest river system, the Coorong supports 11 threatened species, 6 threatened migratory waterbird species and 2 threatened ecological communities.

The region also supports more than 100,000 waterbirds annually, including more than 30,000 migratory shorebirds each summer, $130 million a year in tourism expenditure, and up to $13 million a year in commercial fishing activity.

Phase 2 of the Healthy Coorong, Healthy Basin program includes:

Analysing and developing detailed designs and an implementation ready business case for feasible long-term infrastructure options to improve the health and ecological character of the Coorong South Lagoon, while also enhancing existing social, cultural and economic values.

On-ground restoration activities to reinstate environmental (water and sediment quality) and ecological processes.

Community and First Nations partnerships to ensure the integration of scientific, local and cultural knowledge.

The funding brings the total investment in the Healthy Coorong, Healthy Basin program to $77.8 million since it was launched in 2018.

To date, the program has worked with local communities, Ngarrindjeri and the First Nations of the South East to fill key knowledge gaps through unprecedented scientific investigations and deliver improvements to water forecasting and modelling. It is also improving migratory shorebird habitat through on-ground works at Teringie Wetlands, Tolderol Game Reserve and Lake Hawdon North.

The latest funding follows the release of the State of the Coorong discussion paper in September, which outlines required actions to restore the Coorong after finding it is at risk of no longer supporting some of the social and ecological values that make it a wetland of local, national and international importance.

The recently released Coorong Restoration Roadmap complements the discussion paper, summarising key processes and principles to restore the Coorong from its current state. The document will guide the development of an integrated restoration program to improve the ecological character of the region.

Quotes

Attributable to Tanya Plibersek

“We all remember what happens when we don’t work together to protect the Coorong – dry lakebeds, acidic soils, increased salinity, mass fish deaths and a river that does not flow to the sea.

“That’s why our government is working with South Australia to identify whether infrastructure projects can support improved river health without introducing adverse outcomes.

“I thank the Government of South Australia for continuing to work closely and collaboratively with us as we prioritise the wellbeing of the Coorong.”

Attributable to Susan Close

“The State Government is committed to improving the health of the Coorong, both for the environment and for the communities that rely on it for their livelihoods and cultural connections.

“River systems die from the mouth up, which is why the Coorong’s health is important for the whole of the Murray-Darling Basin, not just South Australia.

“The Healthy Coorong, Healthy Basin program has already made a difference to water quality and shorebird habitat, and this new funding will ensure that work continues.”