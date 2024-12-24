Commentary | Understanding CARE court and what we need for true progress

One of the most significant recent developments in behavioral health legislation is the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act. Approved by California lawmakers, the CARE Act creates a new court serving individuals with severe, untreated mental health disorders, primarily schizophrenia spectrum or other psychotic disorders.

