Fatal Auto/Ped in Salt Lake County

On Sunday, December 22, 2024, at approximately 5:31 am, troopers responded to a report of a body found on the roadway near 1600 West on eastbound I-215 South. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, in the number five lane. At that time, no vehicles were identified as being involved in hitting the male. We have since identified one or two involved parties. Efforts to identify the deceased male are ongoing. If anyone has information to help us identify this individual, or they may have also hit him, they can contact our dispatch center at 801-887-3800. This investigation is still ongoing, but at this time, there are no indications of foul play. Eastbound I-215 South remained closed at Redwood Road for approximately 2 hours as the investigation was conducted.