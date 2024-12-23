California's Aero Turbine Solidifies International Defense Partnerships

Aero Turbine Inc. (ATI), a StandardAero Company based in Stockton, California, specializes in turbine engine repair and overhaul. With unique expertise in legacy power plants, ATI is the only U.S. company certified by the U.S. Air Force to overhaul the J85-GE-21 engine and over 75 components on the J85-GE-5 engine. ATI sought to expand its presence in Mexico by securing a contract with the Mexican Air Force (FAM) to repair and overhaul J85-GE-21 engines used in FAM’s F-5 Tiger II fighters. In late 2020, ATI requested support from the U.S. Commercial Service in Sacramento California (CS Sacramento) and the commercial section at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico (CS Mexico). The goal was to navigate the procurement process for the Phase Assistance and Support Program (PASP), valued between $7 million and $15 million.

CS Sacramento and CS Mexico trade specialists provided extensive assistance, including market counseling, advocacy, and introductions to key stakeholders. CS Mexico coordinated with the Office of Defense Coordination (ODC) at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, facilitating ATI’s access to FAM decision-makers. ODC representatives accompanied ATI executives on visits to FAM facilities in Santa Lucia, providing critical insights into FAM’s operational needs. Later the same year, ATI secured an FMS (Foreign Military Sales) contract for eight J85 engines, valued at $7.75 million. The contract was later expanded to include up to 16 additional engines, bringing the total value to $23.35 million. The first eight engines were shipped to California for evaluations and overhauls, with all eight engines completed and returned to the FAM. ATI continues to overhaul engines for the FAM and produced engines in 2023 and 2024. Thanks to the collaboration with U.S. Commercial Service and the broader U.S. Embassy team, ATI successfully navigated the complex procurement process and established itself as a trusted partner for the Mexican Air Force.