Oregon Durable Medical Provider Cracks EU Markets with USG Support

TZ Medical, based in Portland, Oregon, designs and produces a wide range of medical products, including hemostasis products, cardiac monitoring devices, defibrillation electrodes, and neurosurgical products. The company aimed to expand its distributor network across European, Middle Eastern, and Asian markets.

In November 2022, TZ Medical participated in the U.S. Commercial Service’s CEO (Corporate Executive Office) program at Medica 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Supported by CS Portland and the CS Healthcare Team, TZ Medical was provided with a dedicated meeting space in the CEO Pavilion, multilingual assistance, administrative support, and customized market research. These resources helped prepare TZ Medical for the show and connect with key international buyers.

As a result of their participation, and the CEO Center B2B matchmaking program, TZ Medical secured partnerships and orders with French, Spanish and UK distributors for product lines such as the Neptune topical hemostasis pad, defibrillation electrodes, as well as the Trident Pro mobile cardiac telemetry monitor.