Oregon Durable Medical Provider Cracks EU Markets with USG Support
TZ Medical, based in Portland, Oregon, designs and produces a wide range of medical products, including hemostasis products, cardiac monitoring devices, defibrillation electrodes, and neurosurgical products. The company aimed to expand its distributor network across European, Middle Eastern, and Asian markets.
In November 2022, TZ Medical participated in the U.S. Commercial Service’s CEO (Corporate Executive Office) program at Medica 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Supported by CS Portland and the CS Healthcare Team, TZ Medical was provided with a dedicated meeting space in the CEO Pavilion, multilingual assistance, administrative support, and customized market research. These resources helped prepare TZ Medical for the show and connect with key international buyers.
As a result of their participation, and the CEO Center B2B matchmaking program, TZ Medical secured partnerships and orders with French, Spanish and UK distributors for product lines such as the Neptune topical hemostasis pad, defibrillation electrodes, as well as the Trident Pro mobile cardiac telemetry monitor.
“From top to bottom, the U.S. Commercial Service exceeded my expectations at Medica with their CEO program this year. Everything was laid out well, the assistance provided by everyone was top notch, and they seemed to anticipate what our needs would be before we were even able to figure them out ourselves. This level of professionalism is exceedingly rare, and is a big reason I want to continue to participate in this program in the future. I would recommend the Commercial Service’s CEO program without hesitation to any company even remotely interested in attending Medica, the service was phenomenal!”
~ Ian Giammanco, Director, Global Business Development
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.