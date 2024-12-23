Idaho Night Vision Solutions Company Expands into Oman

Aviation Specialties Unlimited (ASU) is a company based in Boise, Idaho, that makes cockpit modifications for night vision goggle operations and is a provider of night vision products, accessories, and spare parts.. Looking to strategically expand its global footprint, ASU identified the Middle East, particularly Oman, as a promising market for growth.



ASU engaged with U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Boise Office to explore market expansion opportunities. CS Boise recommended the Rural Export Center’s (REC) RAISE research program to provide comprehensive market analysis and identified the Matrix + 3 Countries service as the ideal tool to assess potential markets for them. With the support of a STEP Grant, the REC team delivered a detailed market matrix. This analysis highlighted Oman as a key market for ASU’s growth and informed their decision to pursue a Gold Key Service (GKS).



Working closely with CS Oman, ASU conducted in-depth market research and connected with local companies. CS Oman’s efforts included liaising with more than 10 defense firms, conducting virtual introductory calls, and coordinating travel and in-person meetings for ASU representatives. These efforts culminated in a successful partnership with Integrated Aviation Services, who became ASU’s representative in Oman.