Idaho Night Vision Solutions Company Expands into Oman
Aviation Specialties Unlimited (ASU) is a company based in Boise, Idaho, that makes cockpit modifications for night vision goggle operations and is a provider of night vision products, accessories, and spare parts.. Looking to strategically expand its global footprint, ASU identified the Middle East, particularly Oman, as a promising market for growth.
ASU engaged with U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Boise Office to explore market expansion opportunities. CS Boise recommended the Rural Export Center’s (REC) RAISE research program to provide comprehensive market analysis and identified the Matrix + 3 Countries service as the ideal tool to assess potential markets for them. With the support of a STEP Grant, the REC team delivered a detailed market matrix. This analysis highlighted Oman as a key market for ASU’s growth and informed their decision to pursue a Gold Key Service (GKS).
Working closely with CS Oman, ASU conducted in-depth market research and connected with local companies. CS Oman’s efforts included liaising with more than 10 defense firms, conducting virtual introductory calls, and coordinating travel and in-person meetings for ASU representatives. These efforts culminated in a successful partnership with Integrated Aviation Services, who became ASU’s representative in Oman.
“I wanted to express my sincere appreciation for the outstanding support provided by the US Commercial Service office throughout our search for representation in the Middle East, specifically Oman. Their deep market knowledge, valuable insights from the RAISE report, extensive network, and unwavering commitment to our success have been instrumental in finding the perfect representative for our products and services. The team’s professionalism, responsiveness, and efficient handling of the process have truly exceeded our expectations. We highly recommend the US Commercial Service office to any company seeking assistance in the Middle East market. Raji/Karen thank you for your exceptional efforts!”
~Chris Etcheverry | Director, Business Development and Sales - Asia
