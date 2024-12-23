Nevada Service Company Finds Partner In Dubai

Smart Dust Systems, located in Reno, Nevada, provides lead generation services for businesses and educational institutions. Smart Dust Systems was referred to U.S. Commercial Service Reno for assistance with discovering viable export opportunities for its services. CS Reno counseled Smart Dust Systems on their export assistance services and suggested that they participate in a CS-supported Trade Winds trade mission to the Middle East and Africa where Smart Dust Systems would have the opportunity to meet with foreign companies in the ICT sector.



Smart Dust Systems participated in the Trade Winds trade mission, taking part in business-to-business matchmaking across multiple countries and cities in the Middle East and Africa. They participated in mission stops and the Business Forum in Dubai where the company had the opportunity to network with key businesses, including Media.net, a global advertising company based in Dubai.



As a direct result of Smart Dust Systems’ participation and introductions at Trade Winds they confirmed that they signed a partnership agreement with Media.net resulting in initial export sales.