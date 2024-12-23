Silicon Valley Public Safety– Focused Tech Firm Delivers Solutions to Uruguay

Soundthinking is a Silicon Valley-based public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement.

Since approximately 2010, the company has worked with the U.S. Commercial Service in Silicon Valley (CS - San Jose) and throughout Latin America, in countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Uruguay to market its services to public sector audiences in foreign countries. Soundthinking routinely consults with in-country U.S. Commercial Service experts at the embassy to help navigate a variety of issues, and has utilized CS’s Gold Key matchmaking service in the past to identify suitable local business partners. They have also used CS’s International Company Profile service to conduct background checks, and the Single Company Promotion service to showcase their solutions with key decision makers. This support has enabled procurement wins, greater market visibility, and refinement of market entry strategies, amongst other outcomes.

In 2023-2024, with ongoing support from U.S. Commercial Service Uruguay, the company successfully finalized a three-year, multi-million dollar contract with the Uruguayan Ministry of Interior, which has since been extended to include additional areas of coverage.