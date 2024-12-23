Submit Release
Legacy Manufacturing Exports Flood Mitigation Products to the Philippines

Legacy Manufacturing was founded in 2016 by a family with decades of manufacturing experience in the Bronx. They are a manufacturer of commercial windows, doors, weather-stripping, fireproof doors and flood proof doors and entryways. Legacy Manufacturing has been a consistent client of the U.S. Commercial Service’s Harlem (CS Harlem) office since 2022.

CS Harlem worked with Legacy Manufacturing to identify key target markets for the company’s flood-control product line. As a result of CS Harlem’s diligence, the Philippines was identified as a strong market for Legacy Manufacturing to pursue. CS Harlem then advised Legacy Manufacturing to participate in the Commercial Service’s Disaster Resilience Global Technology Forum, focused on helping promote disaster resilience exports to the Philippines.

Through the Commercial Service’s Disaster Resilience Global Technology Forum, Legacy Manufacturing was able to meet with over 50 international buyers. During this event, the U.S. Commercial Service’s Manila (CS Manila) office helped facilitate meetings with Filipino distribution firms, from which Legacy Manufacturing was able to make an immediate connection with. Thanks to the help of the U.S. Commercial Service, Legacy Manufacturing was able to find a distribution partner in the Philippines.

“Thank you for following up. I have looked at the corporate profile, and I see that it is an excellent fit.” – Jacob Wexler, CEO of Legacy Manufacturing LLC.

