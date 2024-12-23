Ep. 197 – Iowa Blueprint for Change
Grant funding is helping the push for economic equality in Iowa. Iowa Blueprint for Change is a federally funded program that Iowa is using to help workers who are disabled find Competitive Integrated Employment (CIE). Brandy McOmber, Deputy Division Administrator for Iowa’s Vocational Rehabilitation, and Ashley Banes, Project Director at Iowa Blueprint for Change, join the Mission: Employable podcast to discuss how CIE helps Iowans who are disabled find equal benefits and wages, and how the grant is affecting change in the state.
Featured Guest: Brandy McOmber, Deputy Division Administrator for Iowa’s Vocational Rehabilitation/ Ashley Banes, Project Director at Iowa Blueprint for Change
Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett
Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau
