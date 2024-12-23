Lottery Reports Christmas Day Draw Date Error on Some Lotto & Easy 5 Tickets

The Louisiana Lottery discovered some Lotto and Easy 5 tickets inadvertently included a draw date of Wednesday, December 25. Per Lottery policy, no Louisiana-based drawings take place on Christmas Day.

Therefore, Lotto and Easy 5 tickets generated for a Dec. 25 draw date will be good for the next regularly scheduled drawing to occur Saturday, Dec. 28. Also, multidraw tickets that included or spanned Dec. 25 will be good for an additional drawing date, following the date range printed on the ticket.

Tickets affected by the printing error were generated after the 9:30 p.m. draw break on Saturday, Dec. 21 through Sunday, Dec. 22 around noon. These tickets are good for the correct number of drawings purchased; however, Dec. 25 was inadvertently included in the corresponding draw date range printed on the ticket.

To determine whether their Lotto or Easy 5 ticket was affected, players should compare the number of drawings their ticket is good for to the number of days included in the date range.

There were 3,259 Lotto tickets and 1,099 Easy 5 tickets affected by the printing error. The Lottery regrets the error and the inconvenience to players.